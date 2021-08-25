/
Partner Content: Silicon Valley byte size - Enter the golden age

What will the 'new normal' look like, and what challenges will it provide for companies
August 25, 2021

This podcast episode from Allianz Technology Trust, looks at the ‘new normal’ post-pandemic where remote working will mix with on-site working where possible. The team discuss how this will benefit businesses that can make this new hybrid workplace both effective and efficient. Furthermore, new generations have changing expectations of work. Combined with demographic changes globally, there will be increasing problems for companies trying to fill positions. Technology will have a crucial role to play in covering rote and mundane tasks, leaving people free to drive businesses forward. To see the full podcast series visit https://www.allianztechnologytrust.com/podcast/

