Stephen Yiu: “We don’t feel any of our companies are overvalued”

Stephen Yiu, manager of Blue Whale Growth Fund, tells Mary McDougall how he constructs a concentrated portfolio of "beautiful companies" that he thinks can do well in all macroeconomic conditions.

He explains why he has sold Unilever (ULVR), Boston Scientific (US:BSX) and Moncler (IT:MONC), and why he has conviction in Kering (FR:FER), Adobe (US:ADBE), Alphabet (US GOOGL), Mastercard (US:MA) and Visa (US:V).

Blue Whale Growth Fund was set up nearly four years ago and has grown to assets of over £800m. Since launch in September 2017 the fund has delivered an annualised return of 17.9 per cent, ahead of 11 per cent for the Investment Association’s global sector.