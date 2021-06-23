/
Stephen Yiu: “We don’t feel any of our companies are overvalued”

Stephen Yiu, manager of Blue Whale Growth Fund, explains how he aims to consistently outperform the market
June 23, 2021

Stephen Yiu, manager of Blue Whale Growth Fund, tells Mary McDougall how he constructs a concentrated portfolio of "beautiful companies" that he thinks can do well in all macroeconomic conditions.

He explains why he has sold Unilever (ULVR), Boston Scientific (US:BSX) and Moncler (IT:MONC), and why he has conviction in Kering (FR:FER), Adobe (US:ADBE), Alphabet (US GOOGL), Mastercard (US:MA) and Visa (US:V).

Blue Whale Growth Fund was set up nearly four years ago and has grown to assets of over £800m. Since launch in September 2017 the fund has delivered an annualised return of 17.9 per cent, ahead of 11 per cent for the Investment Association’s global sector.

