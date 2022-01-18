Simon Thompson: Secrets of successful investing

We’re kicking off 2022's IC Interviews with a double bill. Firstly, everyone’s favourite stock picking expert Simon Thompson is on the pod to discuss the feature he’s written: Secrets of successful investing.

Then IC properties writer Alex Newman joins us off the back of a busy week, with the government asking housebuilders for a 4-billion-pound plan to resolve the unsafe cladding crisis, and a peer-to-peer property lender launching in the UK.

