Getting asset allocation and portfolio construction right

There’s no one correct way to set up an investment portfolio but there are several pitfalls to avoid so you don’t leave yourself over exposed, or with little chance of achieving desirable returns. To help us adopt the Charlie Munger approach of not doing anything stupid, Sam Dickens, portfolio manager at IG tells the IC’s Mary McDougall how you can construct and monitor a robust portfolio.

They discuss how to assess your risk tolerance, what level of diversification is optimal and what asset allocation might look like for someone investing for the long term.

This podcast is sponsored by IG.

Subscribe today and get 4 weeks for just £4.Claim your first 4 weeks of Investors' Chronicle Print + Digital for just £4. Your subscription will include access to investorschronicle.co.uk, our magazine app, plus the magazine delivered to your door.