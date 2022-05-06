/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Deflating the warehouse bubble

Sainsbury's, Warren Buffett, and the 'warehouse bubble' are all on the agenda for Dan Jones and co
Deflating the warehouse bubble
May 6, 2022

The Companies and Markets show returns to discuss Sainsbury's as our result of the week, before diving into Alex Newman's latest long read on Warren Buffett's longevity.

MOST READ
Today

Finally the pod welcomes new Investors' Chronicle property writer Mitchell Labiak to look at the 'warehouse bubble' in the UK, and potentially the start of it's deflation following Amazon's recent warning shots.

-

Subscribe to the IC's free Trader's Market Outlook email for companies updates straight into you inbox each weekday. Follow the link here to sign up!

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts