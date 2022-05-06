Deflating the warehouse bubble

The Companies and Markets show returns to discuss Sainsbury's as our result of the week, before diving into Alex Newman's latest long read on Warren Buffett's longevity.

Finally the pod welcomes new Investors' Chronicle property writer Mitchell Labiak to look at the 'warehouse bubble' in the UK, and potentially the start of it's deflation following Amazon's recent warning shots.

