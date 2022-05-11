/
Tim Levene: Valuation is a topic of great debate in fintech

Augmentum Fintech CEO and Mary McDougall discuss the challenges and opportunities facing fintech investors
May 11, 2022

Fintech has boomed in recent years but a flood of money into the sector has spurred concern that some companies will struggle to grow into lofty valuations as the economic environment gets more challenging.

On the podcast this week, Tim Levene, chief executive officer at Augmentum Fintech (AUGM) tells the IC’s Mary McDougall how he avoids overpaying for companies, how he’s helping them prepare for tougher fundraising conditions and how the invested part of the fund has achieved an internal rate of return of over 20 per cent since its launch in 2018. 

They also discuss what threat neo brokers pose to traditional investment platforms, the prospects for digital assets and to what extent the Wirecard scandal has cast a shadow over the German fintech scene. 

Augmentum Fintech is the only publicly-listed fintech fund in the UK, with assets of £267mn invested across 24 holdings in the UK and Europe.  

