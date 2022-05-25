Peter Spiller: It’d be foolish to be confident because the world is so fragile

With UK inflation reaching a 40-year high of 9 per cent, the Bank of England base rate lagging at just 1 per cent and the global stock market falling over 15 per cent since the start of the year, investors' priorities have turned to how to preserve the value of their wealth.

On the pod this week, Peter Spiller, manager of Capital Gearing Trust (CGT), tells Mary McDougall how he has approached investing to preserve and grow wealth over the past 40 years, and talks through the key challenges facing the economy today, how it compares with history and what it means for investors.

Spiller explains why he is cautious on the outlook for most global equities and the role that index-linked bonds, property and infrastructure can play in providing inflation protection - as well as the associated risks.