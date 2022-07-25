/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Partner Content: Seeing stars (and stripes)

The latest episode of Connected Investor, the podcast from the Brunner Investment Trust
Partner Content: Seeing stars (and stripes)
July 25, 2022

The US economy is the driver of much of the world’s growth. Is it on the ropes as inflation soars and interest rates are hiked, as is being suggested by many commentators? Or are investors selectively ignoring some more favourable signals? Plus, what is the wider global context, particularly diving below the macro-economic factors to the fortunes of individual companies – portfolio manager Matthew Tillett and podcast host Joe Lynam discuss.

MOST READ
Today

To see the full podcast series visit https://www.brunner.co.uk/podcast/.

This is an Allianz Investment Management partner content podcast. The news and editorial team had no role in its preparation.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsPartner ContentThe IC Interviews
More on Podcasts