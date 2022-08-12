On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, we review results season and ask where the canaries in the coalmine have been, and consequently who has to look out for the second half of the year. This chat covers PageGroup, WPP, Rotork and more.

Then, Jemma Slingo is on hand to discuss her long-read this week: Electrification's hidden winners. She takes a deep dive into an unheralded range of companies could be set to benefit from the electric revolution (and no, they're not all electric car makers).

Dan Jones hosts Jemma Slingo, Mark Robinson and Julian Hofmann.