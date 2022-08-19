/
The Companies and Markets show: Gambling sector, Balfour Beatty, and why to stick with equities

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, and Alex Newman
August 19, 2022

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, the Dan Jones and co discuss the gambling sector after a raft of recent updates from the likes of 888, Entain and Flutter.

Then it's Balfour Beatty's turn in the spotlight with the group’s UK construction arm returning to profitability after a difficult pandemic.

Finally, Alex Newman talks through his long read this week: Navigating the storm. It's a piece which discusses how equities are still the best place for your money based on the historical evidence, particularly in tougher times.

