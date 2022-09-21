/
Dan McCrum: Lessons from the Wirecard scandal

Dan McCrum - author of 'Money Men', the story of the Wirecard scandal - joins the IC Interview podcast
Dan McCrum: Lessons from the Wirecard scandal
September 21, 2022

IC deputy editor Dan Jones is joined on this episode by Dan McCrum, part of the Financial Times investigations team and author of Money Men, the story of the Wirecard scandal he helped uncover (now adapted as the Netflix documentary Skandal).

Dan began investigating Wirecard following contact with a whistleblower in 2015, uncovering evidence of widespread fraud, and finally saw the company declare insolvency in 2020.

In this podcast he discusses the process of discovery, fighting accusations of market manipulation, why the warning signs were missed, and much more.

