Tesco, 'Greedflation' and the next big market story

On the latest episode of the Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones is joined by Christopher Akers to review our result of the week: Tesco.

Following in the retail vein, PZ Cussons is next under the microscope, with the consumer goods specialist noting the easing of some margin pressures in Thursday's trading update.

Finally, crystal balls out, it's our discussion of what the next big market story could be. Alex Newman is on hand to talk through his cover feature on the topic.

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman and Christopher Akers.