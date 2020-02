Supplement pensions with income from investments, income of £50,000 a year, grow assets as much as possible while limiting capital losses, pass on assets to grandchildren

Chris and his wife are 68, and retired. They have Isas worth about £970,000 and Sipps worth about £1.1m, and each of the accounts has the same holdings and asset allocation as the one below. Their home is worth about £900,000 and mortgage-free.