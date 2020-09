Retirement income of £30,000 each per year, help children buy homes in about 25 years, 5 per cent a year total return from investments for next 20 years.

Jeff and Claire are 43 and 41, and have three children aged four, seven and nine. Between them they earn £130,000 a year before tax, which covers all their bills. Their home is worth about £750,000 and mortgage-free.