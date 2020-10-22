MenuSearch

Portfolio Clinic 

Your questions suggest you need a financial plan

Reader Portfolio

Daniel and his wife, 49

Description

Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, residential property, cash.

Objectives

Income of £100,000 per year between 55 and 65, cut number of properties, retire at 65 on income of £250,000 per year with no mortgages, help family financially, increase charitable donations, reasonable taxation on income. 

<p>Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, residential property, cash.</p>

By Ben Gilmore and Michael Martin

Readers aim to reduce work at age 55 and retire at age 65 on an annual income of £250,000, mortgage free

They also want to help family and make charity contributions

To meet their goals they should draw up a financial plan

A key issue for them to address is IHT

They should also diversify their investments

