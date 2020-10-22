Your questions suggest you need a financial plan

Income of £100,000 per year between 55 and 65, cut number of properties, retire at 65 on income of £250,000 per year with no mortgages, help family financially, increase charitable donations, reasonable taxation on income.

Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, residential property, cash.

Readers aim to reduce work at age 55 and retire at age 65 on an annual income of £250,000, mortgage free

They also want to help family and make charity contributions

To meet their goals they should draw up a financial plan

A key issue for them to address is IHT

They should also diversify their investments