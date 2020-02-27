BATS’ restructuring “largely complete”

British American Tobacco (BATS) delivered a broadly solid performance for the year to December. The group’s principal combustibles division saw revenue growth of 4.2 per cent to £23bn, while revenues for new categories (including vapour) were up by more than two-thirds to £1.3bn.

