Half Year Results 

Genus sees swine fever boost

Genus sees swine fever boost

By Nilushi Karunaratne

This time last year, animal genetics specialist Genus (GNS) was reporting largely flat adjusted operating profit from its porcine business as Chinese pig herds were decimated by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF). While the ASF epidemic remains ongoing, high pork prices and government incentives means farmers have started rebuilding their herds, fuelling demand for the group’s breeding stock. The six months to 31 December saw porcine adjusted operating profit rise by 28 per cent at constant currencies to £62.6m, with an almost threefold increase in China.

