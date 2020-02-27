Hikma signs US deal

Full-year figures for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) were warmly received amidst the general carnage in the market. Excluding exceptional items and other adjustments, core operating profit increased by 9 per cent at constant currencies to $508m (£391m), while net operating cash flow also rose a tenth to $472m.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe