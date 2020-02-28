MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

RSA improves underwriting performance

RSA improves underwriting performance

By Emma Powell

Restructuring costs associated with existing unprofitable lines of business caused RSA Insurance (RSA) to miss consensus net profit expectations last year, but there were signs underwriting discipline began to improve. The insurer reported an underwriting profit of £405m, excluding exited business lines, up almost two-thirds on the prior year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Full Year Results

  1. Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

  2. Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

  3. LSE’s data deal on track

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Coronavirus a wake-up call for investors

    Alpha

  2. Half Year Results 

    Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: IAG, Rolls Royce, easyJet & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    Companies & Markets Show: Crunch time

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aston Martin, NMC Health, WPP & more

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

The group has suppliers in China and northern Italy

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

Full Year Results 

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

Full Year Results 

LSE’s data deal on track

LSE’s data deal on track

Full Year Results 

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Full Year Results 

Housebuilders offset agency declines at Rightmove

Housebuilders offset agency declines at Rightmove

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

The group has suppliers in China and northern Italy

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

Full Year Results 

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

Full Year Results 

LSE’s data deal on track

LSE’s data deal on track

Tip Updates 

Positive signs for Rolls-Royce as panic spreads

Positive signs for Rolls-Royce as panic spreads
HOLD

Full Year Results 

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now