Devro falls flat

Devro’s (DVR) results for 2019 told two tales: strength in emerging markets as the company targeted growth, and a decline in its mature markets as demand softened - particularly in the UK, Japan and Europe. Overall the company’s sales fell flat for the year, which management said was partly due to higher pork prices and distributor destocking.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe