Fed’s shock and awe response to coronavirus

Fears of the coronavirus derailing the economy prompted the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in an emergency measure on Tuesday. The FOMC had been expected to meet on 17-18 March but the drastic move “shows desire to provide shock and awe stimulus” says Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. Worryingly, the S&P 500 failed to respond positively and fell a further 2.8 per cent, closing just above 3,000 on the day.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe