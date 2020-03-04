MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Goco builds Autosave customers

Goco builds Autosave customers

By Tom Dines

Goco Group (GOCO) is pivoting from operating as a core price comparison business towards a new, data-driven approach. Chairman Sir Peter Wood said it had “introduced ideas that go against industry norms because they aim to solve greater societal challenges”. What this looks like in practice is focusing on helping customers who are missing out on savings on things like energy bills through sheer inertia via its two ‘autosave’ brands, Look After My Bills and weflip. These products added 125,000 customers in 2019, 37 per cent ahead of market expectations.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Full Year Results

  1. Elementis admits disappointing year

  2. Devro falls flat

  3. Keller bounces back

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

  2. The Trader 

    Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Staying calm and carrying on

  4. Company News 

    Sirius shareholders back Anglo takeover

  5. Coronavirus 

    Covid-19: the end of globalisation is nigh

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Elementis admits disappointing year

The chemicals group was impacted by the US-China tariff war

Elementis admits disappointing year

Full Year Results 

Devro falls flat

Devro falls flat

Full Year Results 

Keller bounces back

Keller bounces back

Full Year Results 

Senior previews tough year ahead

Senior previews tough year ahead

Full Year Results 

Travis Perkins pauses divestment in difficult markets

Travis Perkins pauses divestment in difficult markets

More from Shares

Coronavirus 

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Lock-downs and quarantine are a hard sell for tour operators

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Full Year Results 

Elementis admits disappointing year

Elementis admits disappointing year

Tip Updates 

TT Electronics builds defences

TT Electronics builds defences
BUY

Full Year Results 

Devro falls flat

Devro falls flat

Company News 

Intu drops planned equity raise

Intu drops planned equity raise

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now