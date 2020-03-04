Goco builds Autosave customers

Goco Group (GOCO) is pivoting from operating as a core price comparison business towards a new, data-driven approach. Chairman Sir Peter Wood said it had “introduced ideas that go against industry norms because they aim to solve greater societal challenges”. What this looks like in practice is focusing on helping customers who are missing out on savings on things like energy bills through sheer inertia via its two ‘autosave’ brands, Look After My Bills and weflip. These products added 125,000 customers in 2019, 37 per cent ahead of market expectations.

