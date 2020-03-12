Savills flags coronavirus pressure in first-half trading

Following a year when Savills (SVS) battled the twin challenges of political unrest in Hong Kong and uncertainty in the UK, the real estate services group warned that trading activity would be weighted towards the second half of the year as real estate investors and occupiers grapple with the uncertainties thrown up by coronavirus.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis