Bodycote pivots from old engines

In a bid to reduce its exposure to the internal combustion engine, Bodycote (BOY) has launched a £30m restructuring plan that will see the group reposition its classical heat treatment wing in Western Europe and focus the group on supporting electric car production. Bodycote’s automotive revenues fell 8 per cent last year, and the group’s initiative is borne out of its recognition of long-term, structural changes to the industry.

