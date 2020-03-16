Brooks Macdonald remains confident

Getting your messaging right in a crisis is one of the tests of any leader. On the face of it, Brooks Macdonald (BRK) chief executive Caroline Connellan sounded the right tone in her round up of half-year numbers, when she assured investors that the company continues to “have a positive outlook over the medium term”.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe