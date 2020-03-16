MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Ceres Power attracts further investment

Ceres Power attracts further investment

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Ceres Power (CWR) is banking on fuel cells playing a big role in the decarbonisation of the global economy. Looking to commercialise its technology, its strategy is to sign joint development and licensing agreements in key markets such as China, Japan and South Korea. So far, it has secured partnerships with the likes of Bosch and Chinese engine maker Weichai, among others.

