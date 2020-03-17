Softcat could benefit from UK fiscal stimulus

Softcat (SCT) carried its strong momentum into its first half of FY2020, with operating profit up 20 per cent and the underlying margin rising 40 basis points to 36.2 per cent. Cash conversion pulled back slightly, but remained above 90 per cent for the third consecutive year.

