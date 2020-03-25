Silence Therapeutics gets into in bed with AstraZeneca

Near-term prospects for most industries may have deteriorated, but we could witness a step-up in interest for biotech stocks down the line. One of the strongest risers in trading on 25 March was Silence Therapeutics (SLN), a specialist in RNA (ribonucleic acid) therapies - a clinical approach which aims to stifle (or ‘silence’) the production of disease-causing proteins in the body through inhibiting genes in the human genome.

