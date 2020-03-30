Alpha FX volte-face spooks investors

When Alpha FX (AFX) published its full-year results on 18 March, the currency risk firm said recent market volatility had so far had a “limited” impact on trading, and that it was on course to hit analyst expectations. Investors swooned at the apparent discovery of a haven in the market carnage, and responded by bidding up the group’s shares.

