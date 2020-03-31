Michelmersh well placed despite production hiatus

Shares in Michelmersh Brick (MBH) recorded a double-digit increase as it reported a 13 per cent hike in underlying operating profit to £10.3m in 2019. However, the specialist brick manufacturer is not immune to the wider coronavirus crisis, and has suspended its dividend, as well as halting operations at its brick plants.
