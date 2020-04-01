MenuSearch

Shell borrows as oil tumbles further

By Alex Hamer

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) has upped the ante in its response to Covid-19. The supermajor has taken out a new $12bn (£9.7bn) loan and announced impairments of up to $800m based on the new price forecasts for this year. Including another new loan of $10bn from the end of 2019, this has taken its liquidity to $40bn.

