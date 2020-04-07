JPMorgan chief flags bank threat

The economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus could result in steep declines in lenders’ revenues, huge loan losses, and big dents to capital levels this year, according to a stark warning from the boss of Wall Street’s largest and most profitable bank.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Preferential treatment – income alternatives
With net earnings in freefall and normal distributions imperilled, it makes sense to review income alternatives
Mark Robinson