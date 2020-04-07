MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

JPMorgan chief flags bank threat

JPMorgan chief flags bank threat

By Alex Newman

The economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus could result in steep declines in lenders’ revenues, huge loan losses, and big dents to capital levels this year, according to a stark warning from the boss of Wall Street’s largest and most profitable bank.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  2. Companies & Markets Show: The new normal

  3. Covid-crisis: How to protect your pension income

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares bounce, Legal & General, WH Smith & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

  4. Shares 

    Get ready for the recovery

  5. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

Market crashes provide opportunities. This series of articles shows you how you can benefit from the bounce (when it arrives).

Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

Coronavirus 

Companies & Markets Show: The new normal

Companies & Markets Show: The new normal

Coronavirus 

Covid-crisis: How to protect your pension income

Covid-crisis: How to protect your pension income

Coronavirus 

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus 

What is happening to the UK property market?

What is happening to the UK property market?

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage

While the home emergency repairs and improvement group is cutting back on marketing, it is retaining all of its workers

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage
BUY

Company News 

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Directors Deals 

Drax directors pile in

Drax directors pile in

Directors Deals 

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Taking Stock 

Preferential treatment – income alternatives

With net earnings in freefall and normal distributions imperilled, it makes sense to review income alternatives

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now