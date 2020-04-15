MenuSearch

Lockdown strains events businesses

By Lauren Almeida

As a digital publisher, Relx (REL) should be relatively resilient to the impacts of coronavirus-induced lockdown measures. But the group also comprises an exhibitions business, which puts on major events such as the MIPIM property conference. Amid widespread cancellations and postponements, the outlook for this division - which accounted for 16 per cent of revenue in 2019 - is now "highly uncertain". It follows that Relx has withdrawn its overall guidance for 2020.

