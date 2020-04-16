MenuSearch

Seven days: 17 April 2020

Seven days: 17 April 2020

‘The Great Lockdown’

IMF projections

The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to contract by 3 per cent in 2020 – marking the worst recession since the Great Depression. After the ‘Great Lockdown’, a partial recovery is projected for 2021 – but the level of gross domestic product is expected to remain below the pre-coronavirus trend, “with considerable uncertainty about the strength of the rebound”. In a baseline scenario, assuming that the pandemic fades in the second half of this year, the economy is expected to expand by 5.8 per cent in 2021 as economic activity returns to normal.

