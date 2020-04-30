MenuSearch

Company News 

Seven Days: 1 May 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt & Lauren Almeida

Insurance claims to top £1bn

Customers hit by Covid-19

Initial estimates from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) show that its members expect to pay out more than £1.2bn in claims to support businesses and individuals hit by the Covid-19 crisis. Of that figure, £900m pertains to business interruption claims, a record £275m paid to customers in travel cancellation claims and £25m across wedding insurance, school trips and events. This is on top of the estimated £363m to be paid out to customers after Storms Ciara and Dennis earlier in 2020. Only a small number of businesses have policies that could provide coverage against the virus.

