Learning Tech director sells to fund home purchase

Leslie-Ann Reed, a non-executive director of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), sold £1.6m-worth of shares on 30 April, reducing her stake to 0.721 per cent of the company’s issued shares. The purpose of the sale, as with a similar transaction by Ms Reed on 22 April worth £0.4m, was to fund a house purchase. The software group applied to issue 50,000 new ordinary shares to trade on Aim on 24 April.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe