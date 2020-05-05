MenuSearch

Learning Tech director sells to fund home purchase

By Lauren Almeida

Leslie-Ann Reed, a non-executive director of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), sold £1.6m-worth of shares on 30 April, reducing her stake to 0.721 per cent of the company’s issued shares. The purpose of the sale, as with a similar transaction by Ms Reed on 22 April worth £0.4m, was to fund a house purchase. The software group applied to issue 50,000 new ordinary shares to trade on Aim on 24 April. 

