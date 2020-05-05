Nanoco takes on Samsung

Nanoco (NANO), a developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials, has terminated the formal sale process of the company, stating that it was unlikely discussions would lead to "an attractive outcome" amid the current economic climate. Indeed the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the group to scale back its operations, furloughing staff at its sites in Manchester and Runcorn – the latter of which has been temporarily closed.

