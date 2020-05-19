Greencore demand nosedives

Greencore's (GNC) adjusted operating profit dropped 14 per cent in the first half, as the convenience food manufacturer’s sales were battered by coronavirus. Management flagged that in the first six weeks of its second half, weekly demand in the 'food to go' categories declined by up to 70 per cent and currently stands at two-thirds lower than the same point last year.

