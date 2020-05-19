MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Greencore demand nosedives

Greencore demand nosedives

By Lauren Almeida

Greencore's (GNC) adjusted operating profit dropped 14 per cent in the first half, as the convenience food manufacturer’s sales were battered by coronavirus. Management flagged that in the first six weeks of its second half, weekly demand in the 'food to go' categories declined by up to 70 per cent and currently stands at two-thirds lower than the same point last year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Greencore Group Plc

  1. Greencore CEO sells down

  2. Greencore bumps up the annual dividend

  3. Greencore hopes for blue skies

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capitalise on a big data technology play

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    10 shares for investors of all stripes

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

More on Greencore Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Tobacco giant expects second half of year to worsen, with a hit to travel retail

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Half Year Results 

DCC still "significantly profitable"

DCC still "significantly profitable"

Half Year Results 

Sage customer wins stumble

Sage customer wins stumble

Half Year Results 

Brewin Dolphin leans on its model

Brewin Dolphin leans on its model

Half Year Results 

Stock Spirits fights duty rises and Covid-19

Stock Spirits fights duty rises and Covid-19

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Tobacco giant expects second half of year to worsen, with a hit to travel retail

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Tip Updates 

HomeServe keeps the customer base

HomeServe keeps the customer base
BUY

Half Year Results 

DCC still "significantly profitable"

DCC still "significantly profitable"

Results 

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now