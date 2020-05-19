Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Imperial Brands (IMB) has slashed its half-year dividend by a third to 41.7p, in a bid to lighten its £14bn debt load. The tobacco giant said the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the regulatory scrutiny of its industry “reinforces the importance of a strong balance sheet to underscore the defensive characteristics of our business”.

