Playtech investors revolt against pay report

Playtech (PTEC) shareholders have expressed their anger with the remuneration report put to them at the gambling operator’s annual meeting (AGM), with nearly two-thirds of votes cast against a pay and benefits package granting chief executive Mor Weizer €2.9m (£2.6m) for the 2019 financial year.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis