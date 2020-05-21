MenuSearch

Playtech investors revolt against pay report

By Alex Janiaud

Playtech (PTEC) shareholders have expressed their anger with the remuneration report put to them at the gambling operator’s annual meeting (AGM), with nearly two-thirds of votes cast against a pay and benefits package granting chief executive Mor Weizer €2.9m (£2.6m) for the 2019 financial year.

