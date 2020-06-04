MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Impax AM weathers the market storm

Impax AM weathers the market storm

By Alex Newman

Covid-19 may have wrecked economies and hammered asset prices, but it will also help to harmonise consumer choice and government regulation with "the requirements of sustainable development". That’s the view from specialist fund manager Impax Asset Management (IPX), whose interim figures provide further evidence that the other critical requirement – investor capital – is on board too.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Impax Asset Management Group Plc

  1. Impax CFO sells down

  2. Impax’s unprecedented tailwind

  3. Green is good

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Simon Thompson: "Back a winning legal team"

    Alpha

  2. Taking Stock 

    An irrational rally if ever there was one

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Funded for recovery

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong gains, reshuffle, Fevertree, HSBC & more

  5. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

More on Impax Asset Management Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Euromoney keeps asset management segment

The group will not pay an interim dividend

Euromoney keeps asset management segment

Half Year Results 

Orders roll in for Chemring

Orders roll in for Chemring
BUY

Half Year Results 

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

Half Year Results 

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

More from Shares

Company News 

Reit income threatened by Travelodge CVA plans

The budget hotel chain has issues proposals that would substantially cut rent payments until the end of next year

Reit income threatened by Travelodge CVA plans

Company News 

Hummingbird farms out stake in Dugbe gold project

Hummingbird farms out stake in Dugbe gold project
BUY

Full Year Results 

Pennon rebases dividend for post-Viridor era

Pennon rebases dividend for post-Viridor era
BUY

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: How is healthcare holding up?

The Investment Hour: How is healthcare holding up?

This week's articles 

This week's articles 5 June 2020

This week's articles 5 June 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now