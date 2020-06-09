MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

By Lauren Almeida

Aveva (AVV) flagged a tougher start to the 2021 financial year as its oil and gas clients grapple with a sharp reduction in demand following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The software group expects a knock-on impact on some of its engineering procurement and construction (EPC) customers, as oil companies cut their capital expenditure budgets.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on AVEVA Group Plc

  1. Aveva flags first-half revenue challenges

  2. Aveva buys new software

  3. Aveva posts solid update

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market rules

  2. Chris Dillow 

    The resilient investor

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: European shares soft, Wall Street erases 2020 losses, BAT, Aveva & more

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Sense check the rush for quality shares

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks come off highs, OPEC cut, AstraZeneca, Plus500 & more

More on AVEVA Group Plc

Tip Updates 

Aveva flags first-half revenue challenges

Revenue will be lower than the level previously targeted

Aveva flags first-half revenue challenges
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aveva buys new software

Aveva buys new software
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aveva posts solid update

Aveva posts solid update
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Why Aveva is a top ESG fund manager favourite

Why Aveva is a top ESG fund manager favourite
BUY

Stock Screens 

Momentum rounds off 2019 nicely

Momentum rounds off 2019 nicely

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid

The Russian gold miner has continued paying out as it spends on its new vein find

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid
BUY

Full Year Results 

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Full Year Results 

Stobart falls deeper into the red

Stobart falls deeper into the red

Full Year Results 

Workspace takes rental income cuts

Workspace takes rental income cuts

Full Year Results 

Pennon rebases dividend for post-Viridor era

Pennon rebases dividend for post-Viridor era
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid

The Russian gold miner has continued paying out as it spends on its new vein find

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid
BUY

Half Year Results 

RWS points to second-half recovery

RWS points to second-half recovery
BUY

Full Year Results 

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Company News 

Hummingbird buys gold project in Guinea

Hummingbird buys gold project in Guinea
BUY

Company News 

Lookers to suspend shares on results delay

Lookers to suspend shares on results delay
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now