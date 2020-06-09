Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Aveva (AVV) flagged a tougher start to the 2021 financial year as its oil and gas clients grapple with a sharp reduction in demand following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The software group expects a knock-on impact on some of its engineering procurement and construction (EPC) customers, as oil companies cut their capital expenditure budgets.

