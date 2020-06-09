MenuSearch

Join us now

Segro seeks to raise £650m for expansion

Company News 

Segro seeks to raise £650m for expansion

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Hummingbird buys gold project in Guinea

  2. Lookers to suspend shares on results delay

  3. Hurricane boss out after run of failures

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market rules

  2. Chris Dillow 

    The resilient investor

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: European shares soft, Wall Street erases 2020 losses, BAT, Aveva & more

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

  5. Chris Dillow 

    Bubbles, virus and biases

More on Company News

Company News 

Hummingbird buys gold project in Guinea

Dugbe deal was clearing the decks for the new Guinea project bought for £10m in shares

Hummingbird buys gold project in Guinea
BUY

Company News 

Lookers to suspend shares on results delay

Lookers to suspend shares on results delay
SELL

Company News 

Hurricane boss out after run of failures

Hurricane boss out after run of failures

Company News 

Amigo majority owner threatens to dump stock

Amigo majority owner threatens to dump stock

Company News 

BP hands Premier path to North Sea completion

BP hands Premier path to North Sea completion

More from Shares

Results 

Oxford Instruments riding Asian recovery

While orders in April and May have been poor in Europe and North America, growth in Asia has made up for it

Oxford Instruments riding Asian recovery

Full Year Results 

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid
BUY

Half Year Results 

RWS points to second-half recovery

RWS points to second-half recovery
BUY

Full Year Results 

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Full Year Results 

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now