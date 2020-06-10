Rio Tinto's Juukan Gorge destruction has investors asking hard questions

Rio Tinto (RIO) is trying to convince investors its destruction of a sacred site in Australia is not emblematic of wider problems in the company. The miner blew up the Juukan gorge cave last month as part of the expansion of its Brockman 4 iron ore mine in the Pilbara.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?
Dividend reinvestment can be a profitable long-term investing strategy but does the FTSE 100 provide a suitable hunting ground for it?
Phil Oakley