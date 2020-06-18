CareTech ups dividend

"Resilient": a word repeated throughout social care provider CareTech’s (CTH) results for the six months to March. And not without good reason. Despite the turbulence of the past few months, the group delivered numbers in line with market forecasts. It also raised the half-year dividend by 7 per cent, having delivered cash conversion of 92 per cent and reduced its net-debt-to-cash-profits multiple to 3.7 times – well under the covenant limit of 4.5 times.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe