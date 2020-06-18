MenuSearch

Company News 

Seven Days: 19 June 2020

Seven Days: 19 June 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Treatment hope

“Ground-breaking development”

Dexamethasone – a low-dose, inexpensive steroid treatment – “is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in Covid-19”, according to one of the chief investigators for the UK trial. Data from the trial suggests that dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in ventilated patients and by one-fifth in other patients receiving oxygen only. There was no benefit in patients who did not require respiratory support. The UK government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, called this “tremendous news” and a “ground-breaking development”.

