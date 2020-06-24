Baking bolsters Premier Foods

Cooking sauces, gravy and baking ingredients are back in vogue, with people cooking up a storm during lockdown. It follows that Premier Foods (PFD) expects first-quarter revenues for the current year to soar by about a fifth. Management also reckons that sales and trading profit for the full 12 months will now exceed prior forecasts. The market lapped up the good news, driving the group’s shares up by more than a tenth in response.

