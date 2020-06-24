MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Baking bolsters Premier Foods

Baking bolsters Premier Foods

By Harriet Clarfelt

Cooking sauces, gravy and baking ingredients are back in vogue, with people cooking up a storm during lockdown. It follows that Premier Foods (PFD) expects first-quarter revenues for the current year to soar by about a fifth. Management also reckons that sales and trading profit for the full 12 months will now exceed prior forecasts. The market lapped up the good news, driving the group’s shares up by more than a tenth in response.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Premier Foods Plc

  1. New Premier management faces familiar challenges

  2. Trainline shares might not yield cheap returns

  3. Exceedingly high costs for Premier Foods

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold makes fresh highs, equities retreat, BHP, JD Sports & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    30 cash magic stocks

  4. Company News 

    Surge in housing demand starts to ease

  5. Education 

    The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

More on Premier Foods Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is taking longer than expected

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

Full Year Results 

Speedy Hire hit by Geason impairment

Speedy Hire hit by Geason impairment

Full Year Results 

National Grid warns of £400m Covid-19 shock

National Grid warns of £400m Covid-19 shock

Full Year Results 

Berkeley maintains returns targets

Berkeley maintains returns targets

Full Year Results 

Kingfisher sales stage tentative rebound

Kingfisher sales stage tentative rebound

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

easyJet on the non-pre-emption trail

The budget carrier is looking to increase its cash buffer as summer beckons

easyJet on the non-pre-emption trail

Half Year Results 

Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

Tip Updates 

discoverIE delivers record order book

discoverIE delivers record order book
BUY

Tip Updates 

Alpha FMC is coping well

Alpha FMC is coping well
BUY

Taking Stock 

Oil majors' non-standardised response to ESG

Recently published analysis on the oil majors highlights the difficulty in formulating meaningful ESG mandates

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now