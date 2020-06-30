Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) has followed BP (BP) and dropped its oil price forecasts for the next few years, leading to a $15bn-$22bn (£12bn-18bn) writedown in its June quarter results. A more bearish shift has also taken place in its refining margin estimates, which the company said would be down 30 per cent in the longer term.

