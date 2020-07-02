MenuSearch

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

By Lauren Almeida

Engineering group Meggitt (MGGT) expects civil aerospace organic revenue will be down 30 per cent in the six months ended in June, leading to a 15 per cent decline for the group as a whole. The company has been grappling with widespread lockdowns, with almost two thirds of the global fleet grounded and a drop in passenger demand and air traffic. 

