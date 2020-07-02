MenuSearch

Company News 

Seven Days: 3 July 2020

Seven Days: 3 July 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

‘Spend, spend, spend’

PM pledge

British prime minster Boris Johnson has outlined how the government intends to reboot the economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. With construction front and centre, Mr Johnson has promised to “build back better, build back greener, build back faster” via a £5bn injection this year into schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure projects. This stimulus is not brand new – rather, much of it is an acceleration of part of the £640bn of gross capital investment unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak within March’s budget.

