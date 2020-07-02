Seven Days: 3 July 2020

‘Spend, spend, spend’

PM pledge

British prime minster Boris Johnson has outlined how the government intends to reboot the economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. With construction front and centre, Mr Johnson has promised to “build back better, build back greener, build back faster” via a £5bn injection this year into schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure projects. This stimulus is not brand new – rather, much of it is an acceleration of part of the £640bn of gross capital investment unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak within March’s budget.